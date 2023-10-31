Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $113.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.