Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 505 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,416,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,921 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

