Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,346,000 after buying an additional 125,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,652,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,544,000 after buying an additional 115,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.4 %

UHS opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.