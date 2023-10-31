Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes $83,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

