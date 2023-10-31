Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.