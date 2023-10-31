Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.