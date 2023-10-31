Casper Price Hits $0.0334 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $382.09 million and $4.54 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,122,207,918 coins and its circulating supply is 11,425,867,288 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,121,599,692 with 11,425,294,001 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03374508 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,564,870.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

