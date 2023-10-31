Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,718 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

