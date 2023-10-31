CECO Environmental (CECO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.68 million. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CECO. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CECO Environmental

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.