Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLS. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE CLS opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 12.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,572,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $3,414,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $4,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

