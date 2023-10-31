Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Centerspace stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

