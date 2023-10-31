Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 679,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 912.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWHF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 1,000 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($11.56) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,140 ($13.87) to GBX 1,025 ($12.47) in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

