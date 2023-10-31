Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.29. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $138.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

