Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.77.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.29. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,483,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,807,000 after buying an additional 155,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,256,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,300,000 after buying an additional 72,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

