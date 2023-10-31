Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. 2,303,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,605. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $869.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

