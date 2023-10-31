Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

