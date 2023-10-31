Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.07. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

