Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,070.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,161.33.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,909.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,876.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,961.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

