Choreo LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

