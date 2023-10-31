Choreo LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $410.08 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

