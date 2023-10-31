Choreo LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.