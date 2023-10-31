Choreo LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,842,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,460,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.