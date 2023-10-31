Choreo LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 69.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,279,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 524,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.