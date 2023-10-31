Choreo LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

