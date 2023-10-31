Choreo LLC Sells 357 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE:V opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average is $235.01. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
