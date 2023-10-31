Choreo LLC Sells 964 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $404.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $303.58 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

