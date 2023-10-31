Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

