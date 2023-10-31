Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,650.0 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $14.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Clariant has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.