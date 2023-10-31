Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,650.0 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $14.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Clariant has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $16.74.
About Clariant
