Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys 321 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,522,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

