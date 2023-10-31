Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 5,650 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lowered its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

