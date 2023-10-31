Claris Advisors LLC MO Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VZ opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

