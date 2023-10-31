Claris Advisors LLC MO Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Claris Advisors LLC MO decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $300.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

