Clarus (CLAR) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Clarus has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 4,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,323. The company has a market cap of $215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. Clarus has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 1,448.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clarus by 88.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

