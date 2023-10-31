Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 1,064 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.34 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.