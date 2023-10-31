Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 574 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

