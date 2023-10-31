Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.42 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

