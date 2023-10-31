Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $526.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.52 and a 200-day moving average of $480.20. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

