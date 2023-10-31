Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. On average, analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299. The company has a market capitalization of $200.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $425,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $18,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

