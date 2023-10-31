CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Head-To-Head Survey

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Zuora -26.67% -71.64% -13.25%

Risk and Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Zuora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $150.36 million 0.15 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Zuora $338.39 million 3.02 -$197.97 million ($0.82) -8.87

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CLPS Incorporation and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Zuora 0 1 4 0 2.80

Zuora has a consensus target price of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 76.85%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Zuora on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

