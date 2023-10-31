Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Codexis Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.72. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

