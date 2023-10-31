Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE UTF opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 9.5%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

