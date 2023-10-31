Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Collective Mining Stock Up 6.2 %

Collective Mining stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87. Collective Mining has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

About Collective Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.