Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $49.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

