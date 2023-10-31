Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,702. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 328.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

