Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

