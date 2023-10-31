Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE CCU opened at $11.32 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 62.3% during the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

