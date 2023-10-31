Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCU. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of CCU opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

