Comparing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brinker International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 2.48% -55.47% 5.11% Sweetgreen -30.29% -26.30% -16.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 3 8 3 1 2.13 Sweetgreen 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brinker International and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $14.44, indicating a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Sweetgreen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Brinker International.

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $4.13 billion 0.36 $102.60 million $2.24 14.91 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.55 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -7.59

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brinker International beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. The company also operates virtual brands, It's Just Wings. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

