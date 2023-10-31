Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

