Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys 122,730 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 28.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Children’s Place by 370.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 30.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 14,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

